Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Cases in Italy's Lombardy rise by some 2,500 on Thursday, data 'not good': official

Cases in Italy's Lombardy rise by some 2,500 on Thursday, data 'not good': official

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases in the in the northern region of Lombardy, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, increased by some 2,500 on Thursday, regional governor Attilio Fontana said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Cases in Italy's Lombardy rise by some 2,500 on Thursday, data 'not good': official https://t.co/SKEWEdXVGH https://t.co/O0kHUd6p5j 18 minutes ago

waleobiz

Billie RT @ClancyReports: Cases in Italy's Lombardy rise by some 2,500 on Thursday, data 'not good'... https://t.co/QLi5oKhiZo 20 minutes ago

ClancyReports

Jim Clancy Cases in Italy's Lombardy rise by some 2,500 on Thursday, data 'not good'... https://t.co/QLi5oKhiZo 23 minutes ago

Tracysway9876

Tracy RT @EaterSouls: Cases in Italy's Lombardy rise by some 2,500 on Thursday, data "not... https://t.co/FKhECopsm1 38 minutes ago

EaterSouls

Eater of Souls Cases in Italy's Lombardy rise by some 2,500 on Thursday, data "not... https://t.co/FKhECopsm1 47 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Cases in Italy's Lombardy rise by some 2,500 on Thursday, data "not good" - official https://t.co/wxdOBR719h 56 minutes ago

notUnitePink

covidactnow.org/state/TX Trump’s failure will be complete when the Russians, Cubans, and Chinese offer to send support to NY as the cases of… https://t.co/tFP8kby85k 5 hours ago

svseshamv7

IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeSaveLives RT @BillNeelyNBC: BREAKING: new #coronavirus figures from #Italy show its death toll is more than double China's. A sharp rise in 1 day of… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.