Canada asks US not to put troops at border during coronavirus outbreak

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Canada has turned down a proposal by the United States to put troops at U.S.-Canada border during the coronavirus outbreak, arguing that such a move would be unnecessary given the low amount of illegal crossings and damage relations between
News video: Canada says U.S. border should remain demilitarized

Canada says U.S. border should remain demilitarized 01:12

 Canada feels that its long undefended border with the United States should remain demilitarized, even as cases of the coronavirus grow rapidly in both nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

