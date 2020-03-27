Global  

DOE: Penn State violated Title IX after Jerry Sandusky case

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Penn State University will be required to make major changes to how it deals with sexual assault complaints following an investigation of the school’s handling of allegations in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, the Department of Education announced Thursday. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos detailed how the university will […]
 The Department of Education says Penn State violated Title IX after the Jerry Sandusky case.

