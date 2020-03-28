Global  

NRA Sues California's Governor, Others For Closing Gun Stores

Newsy Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
NRA Sues California's Governor, Others For Closing Gun StoresWatch VideoThe NRA is suing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials for closing gun stores during the coronavirus pandemic. 

During their statewide stay-at-home order, California designated gun stores as "non-essential businesses" and ordered them to close. Additionally, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva —...
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: San Diego sheriff says gun stores should stay open but practice social distancing

San Diego sheriff says gun stores should stay open but practice social distancing 00:50

 San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore believes gun stores are essential but urges store owners to find other ways to conduct business.

