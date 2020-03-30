Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK's Prince Harry, wife Meghan, do not need U.S. help for security costs, spokeswoman says

UK's Prince Harry, wife Meghan, do not need U.S. help for security costs, spokeswoman says

Reuters India Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have no plans to ask the U.S. government for help with security costs, the couple said in a statement on Sunday in response to a tweet from President Donald Trump that the United States would not pay for their protection.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have Fancy Neighbors if They Move to Malibu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have Fancy Neighbors if They Move to Malibu 00:57

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have some fancy neighbors if they end up moving to Malibu! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.