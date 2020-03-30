Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Denmark eyes gradual reopening after Easter if coronavirus numbers stabilize

Denmark eyes gradual reopening after Easter if coronavirus numbers stabilize

Reuters Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Denmark may gradually lift a lockdown after Easter if the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths remain stable, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

facerealityblog

facerealityblog Denmark eyes gradual reopening after Easter if coronavirus numbers are stabilize. https://t.co/LC3uLxn1pY https://t.co/tx8bxEdAb4 2 hours ago

facerealityrec

@facerealityrecords Denmark eyes gradual reopening after Easter if coronavirus numbers are stabilize. https://t.co/7lCA9FV9eY https://t.co/2himXQLxwl 2 hours ago

SheepConcerned

Concerned sheep RT @RNDrive: 🇩🇰Denmark is eyeing off a gradual reopening of the country after Easter. So what is this Scandinavian country doing different… 4 days ago

RNDrive

RN Drive 🇩🇰Denmark is eyeing off a gradual reopening of the country after Easter. So what is this Scandinavian country doin… https://t.co/zXkdQ7ZX0e 4 days ago

Evangelos2012

Evangelos Denmark eyes gradual reopening after Easter if coronavirus numbers stabilize | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/WKjaXbWiSb 5 days ago

markcha

Mark Chataway Denmark considering easing near-total #COVID19 lockdown (started 11 Mar) due to its success. Denmark (pop 5.8 mill… https://t.co/klydY6HV0l 5 days ago

howellsrj

Rich Howells RT @catrsw: Denmark may gradually lift lockdown after Easter https://t.co/moTeBOSzGm. @10DowningStreet this could have been the UK if we h… 5 days ago

bdorminey

bruce_dorminey Denmark eyes gradual reopening after Easter if coronavirus numbers stabilize | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/lEjPQ7hXZm 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.