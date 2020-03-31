Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35%, Quebec says equipment running low

Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35%, Quebec says equipment running low

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Canada's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped by 35% to 89 in less than a day, officials said on Tuesday, and the major province of Quebec said it was running low on key medical equipment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UncleJamhoriat

انکل جمہوریت Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35%, Ottawa to spend C$2 billion on key equipment https://t.co/7MZqZmJOeF https://t.co/K91quEitJD 2 minutes ago

titteril

Andril Anwar RT @Reuters: Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35%, Ottawa to spend C$2 billion on key equipment https://t.co/x2CTbqAK0q https://t.co/oo3jT… 6 minutes ago

SchererSteve

Steve Scherer RT @reutersLjungg: Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35% in less than a day: official https://t.co/qS4xFglPIY 20 minutes ago

PatriceBoivin

Patrice Boivin Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35% in less than a day https://t.co/iBJVmr5kj6 30 minutes ago

IreneSumyk

Irene Sumyk RT @Edmontonsun: Canada COVID-19 deaths jump by more than 35% in less than a day https://t.co/Rx2yxVKqK2 31 minutes ago

TraceyShadwell

Tracey Shadwell 🍥 In what is becoming a regular thing... because Supreme Leader Justin #Trudeau is so incompetent, #Canada is more an… https://t.co/5guvrmcE2B 32 minutes ago

Edmontonsun

Edmonton Sun Canada COVID-19 deaths jump by more than 35% in less than a day https://t.co/Rx2yxVKqK2 35 minutes ago

MargosEntries

Margos Entries Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35%, Quebec says equipment running low https://t.co/uouJMFGe8J 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.