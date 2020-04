Watch VideoThe U.S. has more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases — the most in the world. As of Wednesday, more than 4,300 people had died and more than 8,400 had recovered from the virus in the U.S.New York and New Jersey have reported the most cases.New York, the hardest-hit state, welcomed the USNS Comfort

You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚊 🌹✨ RT @mcspocky: The USA leads the world with more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases & more than 4,500 dead. This tragedy is the price… 3 seconds ago Never Ever Give Up 🇲🇾🇵🇭 RT @saysdotcom: Confirmed #COVIDー19 cases projected to reach 1 million by tomorrow with 50,000 deaths. The US, with 215,086 cases, has mor… 7 seconds ago Lin ♈️ RT @charles_gaba: —Idaho, Puerto Rico & N. Mariana Islands all more than doubled confirmed cases today —The death toll *doubled* or more ov… 11 seconds ago Ryan Wages RT @CAPAction: The U.S. leads the world with more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 4,500 Americans are dead. This is t… 22 seconds ago Kris Mayes RT @NNPrezNez: “The Navajo Nation had pleaded with the federal government to deny tourists access to the Grand Canyon to keep its now more… 24 seconds ago Jonas Nahm RT @LauraPerezS: While #COVIDー19 cases keep rising in Puerto Rico—with 286 confirmed cases and at least 11 deaths to date—local hospitals h… 27 seconds ago invincibles RT @ABCPolitics: LATEST: The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 46,000 people around the world, including at least 4,542… 32 seconds ago Blondon RT @JoeBarri: Massachusetts has been flying under the radar with the 6th most confirmed infections among the states. I suspect it's worse t… 52 seconds ago