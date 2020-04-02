Global  

U.S. Has More Than 200,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Newsy Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
U.S. Has More Than 200,000 Confirmed Coronavirus CasesWatch VideoThe U.S. has more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases — the most in the world. As of Wednesday, more than 4,300 people had died and more than 8,400 had recovered from the virus in the U.S.

New York and New Jersey have reported the most cases. 

New York, the hardest-hit state, welcomed the USNS Comfort...
