Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Draconian Lockdown Powers: It’s A Slippery Slope From Handwashing To House Arrest – OpEd

Draconian Lockdown Powers: It’s A Slippery Slope From Handwashing To House Arrest – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
We still have choices.

Just because we’re fighting an unseen enemy in the form of a virus doesn’t mean we have to relinquish every shred of our humanity, our common sense, or our freedoms to a nanny state that thinks it can do a better job of keeping us safe.

Whatever we give up willingly now—whether it’s basic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thalsey51

Thomas Halsey Draconian Lockdown Powers: It’s a Slippery Slope from Handwashing to House Arrest https://t.co/1l2i0eGFDe via @BradleeDean1 43 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Draconian Lockdown Powers: It’s A Slippery Slope From Handwashing To House Arrest – OpEd https://t.co/mcCXexZQ0h https://t.co/8ps1I1MbPE 1 hour ago

h_suwono

astroiseur "the government will use this crisis to expand its powers far beyond the reach of the Constitution. The Justice Dep… https://t.co/aSg5amvJXK 1 hour ago

ndromedan

Andromedan🕊🏴 RT @Rutherford_Inst: Draconian Lockdown Powers: It’s a Slippery Slope from Handwashing to House Arrest | By John W. Whitehead | Whatever we… 1 hour ago

timhallman1_tim

tim hallman RT @ActivistPost: Just because we’re fighting an unseen enemy doesn’t mean we have to relinquish every shred of our humanity, common sense,… 2 hours ago

yankeequilter48

Patricia Lentz RT @BradleeDean1: Draconian Lockdown Powers: It’s a Slippery Slope from Handwashing to House Arrest https://t.co/TtM5rVJ42E 2 hours ago

wbradleyjr1

Walter L Bradley Jr Draconian Lockdown Powers: It’s a Slippery Slope from Handwashing to House Arrest https://t.co/vLwuKAmiGE 2 hours ago

BradleeDean1

The Sons of Liberty Draconian Lockdown Powers: It’s a Slippery Slope from Handwashing to House Arrest https://t.co/TtM5rVJ42E 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.