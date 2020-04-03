As Japan coronavirus cases rise, Tokyo nudges PM Abe to declare state of emergency



Recent related videos from verified sources Life under lockdown: Chileans getting creative



Creativity in captivity - people in Chile are socialising and keeping in shape under lockdown in different ways. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:04 Published now Gov. Cuomo: Coronavirus Apex May Be Close In NYS



Gov. Cuomo says while the number of cases continues to rise, the number of deaths and hospitalizations are down, perhaps a sign that the apex of the outbreak in New York state is close. CBS2's Lisa.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:13 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Japan PM Abe set to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday: Yomiuri Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading across the country, the...

Reuters 9 hours ago



Japan's PM Abe to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday: Yomiuri Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading across the country, the...

Reuters 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this