As Japan coronavirus cases rise, Tokyo nudges PM Abe to declare state of emergency
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday that Japan declaring a national state of coronavirus emergency would send a "strong message" that could help dodge an explosive outbreak, her most explicit nudge so far for the government to make the call.
The rate of coronavirus infections in Japan continue to rise every day. Japan’s top government spokesperson said the country is on the brink of a state of emergency. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said controlling the virus is a top priority. According to Reuters, he said the government...