As Japan coronavirus cases rise, Tokyo nudges PM Abe to declare state of emergency

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday that Japan declaring a national state of coronavirus emergency would send a "strong message" that could help dodge an explosive outbreak, her most explicit nudge so far for the government to make the call.
