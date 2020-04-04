Global  

One News Page > World News > Keir Starmer picked to lead U.K. Labour amid coronavirus crisis

Keir Starmer picked to lead U.K. Labour amid coronavirus crisis

CBC.ca Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Lawyer and legislator Keir Starmer was elected leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party on Saturday by a decisive margin, after a contest thrown into turmoil by the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader 01:04

 Sir Keir Starmer has won the Labour leadership race as the party’s three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close. The winner was announced via email on Saturday, along with the results for the deputy leadership race.

