Keir Starmer picked to lead U.K. Labour amid coronavirus crisis

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Lawyer and legislator Keir Starmer was elected leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party on Saturday by a decisive margin, after a contest thrown into turmoil by the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article



