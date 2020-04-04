Keir Starmer picked to lead U.K. Labour amid coronavirus crisis
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () Lawyer and legislator Keir Starmer was elected leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party on Saturday by a decisive margin, after a contest thrown into turmoil by the coronavirus outbreak.
Sir Keir Starmer has won the Labour leadership race as the party’s three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close. The winner was announced via email on Saturday, along with the results for the deputy leadership race.
