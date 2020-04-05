Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Queen Elizabeth II To Address U.K. In Rare Televised Speech About The Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II To Address U.K. In Rare Televised Speech About The Coronavirus

NPR Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The 93-year-old monarch is expected to urge self-discipline and resolve amid the pandemic. "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch Live: The Queen Addresses Britain Over Coronavirus

Watch Live: The Queen Addresses Britain Over Coronavirus

 Queen Elizabeth II is addressing the United Kingdom on Sunday in a rare speech, urging self-discipline and resolve in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.