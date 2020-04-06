Global  

Virus-hit Carnival cruise ship docks in Australia as country's death toll hits 40

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Carnival Corp's troubled Ruby Princess cruise liner, the biggest single source of coronavirus infections in Australia, docked south of Sydney on Monday to get help for sick crew members requiring urgent medical treatment.
