Brazil's health minister holds job in clash with Bolsonaro

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Monday he will continue in his post after overcoming a disagreement with President Jair Bolsonaro over the need for social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus.
