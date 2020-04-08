Global  

Pope Francis Establishes Commission To Study Women Deacons

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
By Hannah Brockhaus

The Vatican announced Wednesday that Pope Francis has created a new commission to study the question of a female diaconate in the Catholic Church, after some members of the 2019 Amazon synod requested the pope re-establish a 2016 commission on the subject.

Among the 10 theologians making up the new...
