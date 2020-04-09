Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ancient Teeth From Peru Hint Now-Extinct Monkeys Crossed Atlantic From Africa

Ancient Teeth From Peru Hint Now-Extinct Monkeys Crossed Atlantic From Africa

Eurasia Review Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Four fossilized monkey teeth discovered deep in the Peruvian Amazon provide new evidence that more than one group of ancient primates journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa, according to new USC research just published in the journal Science.

The teeth are from a newly discovered species belonging to an extinct...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Ancient Monkeys Undertook 900-Mile-Trip On Floating Rafts To Cross Atlantic

Ancient Monkeys Undertook 900-Mile-Trip On Floating Rafts To Cross Atlantic 00:34

 Scientists say that, about 34 million years ago, ancient monkeys traveled 900 miles across the Atlantic Ocean on rafts.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.