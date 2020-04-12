U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital Easter Sunday after a week of receiving care for COVID-19.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms. But Downing Street said he would not be returning to work immediately on doctors’ orders and would instead head to his country residence in Buckinghamshire to recuperate.