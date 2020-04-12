Global  

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

Newsy Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged From HospitalWatch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital Easter Sunday after a week of receiving care for COVID-19.

Johnson is one of almost 80,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.K. He was taken to a London hospital last week after displaying "persistent symptoms of coronavirus" and then moved to the ICU a...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson leaves hospital

Boris Johnson leaves hospital 01:09

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms. But Downing Street said he would not be returning to work immediately on doctors’ orders and would instead head to his country residence in Buckinghamshire to recuperate.

