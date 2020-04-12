U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital Easter Sunday after a week of receiving care for COVID-19.



Johnson is one of almost 80,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.K. He was taken to a London hospital last week after displaying "persistent symptoms of coronavirus" and then moved to the ICU a... Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital Easter Sunday after a week of receiving care for COVID-19.Johnson is one of almost 80,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.K. He was taken to a London hospital last week after displaying "persistent symptoms of coronavirus" and then moved to the ICU a 👓 View full article

