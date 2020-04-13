Loss Of Smell And Taste Anecdotally Linked To COVID-19 Infections Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Loss of smell and taste has been anecdotally linked to COVID-19 infections. In a study published in the journal International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology, researchers at UC San Diego Health report the first empirical findings that strongly associate sensory loss with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel... 👓 View full article

