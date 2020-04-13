Global  

USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Dies From COVID-19

Monday, 13 April 2020
USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Dies From COVID-19Watch VideoThe U.S. Navy is reporting that a sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19. The sailor had been in isolation after testing positive for the disease in late March and was later transferred to the ICU of the Naval Hospital Guam.

More than 1,700 sailors who...
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19

Sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19 00:29

 Navy officials say a USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor in ICU due to the coronavirus died.

