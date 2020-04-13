USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Dies From COVID-19

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. Navy is reporting that a sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19. The sailor had been in isolation after testing positive for the disease in late March and was later transferred to the ICU of the Naval Hospital Guam.



More than 1,700 sailors who... Watch VideoThe U.S. Navy is reporting that a sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19. The sailor had been in isolation after testing positive for the disease in late March and was later transferred to the ICU of the Naval Hospital Guam.More than 1,700 sailors who 👓 View full article

