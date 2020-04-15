Global  

Coronavirus spreads on French aircraft carrier, hundreds infected

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Nearly 700 sailors assigned to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle's naval group have tested positive for the coronavirus, the armed forces ministry said on Wednesday.
 A total of 585 sailors on the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy's statement dated April 12.

