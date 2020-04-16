Inspired by Mother Teresa, Kenyan safari operator feeds 24,000 families

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Safari operator Pankaj Shah would normally be showing tourists around the beauty spots of his native Kenya. Instead, he is spearheading a volunteer effort to feed thousands of families left penniless when the new coronavirus devastated the economy.
