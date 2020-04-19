UK minister says no decision on reopening schools has been taken Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

British education minister Gavin Williamson said on Sunday that no decision had been taken on when to reopen schools, as the coronavirus lockdown enters a fourth week. 👓 View full article

