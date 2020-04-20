Global  

White House and Democrats Near Deal on Aid for Small Businesses

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The White House and congressional Democrats on Sunday closed in on an agreement for a $450 billion economic relief package to replenish a depleted emergency fund for small businesses and to expand coronavirus testing around the country, with votes on the measure possible early this week. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described the broad […]
