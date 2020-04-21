Global  

Iran Poll: 51% Of Iranians Earn Less During COVID-19 Crisis – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Almost 51% of Iranians are earning less money during the country’s COVID-19 crisis which has led to the death of at least 32,800 people, a poll showed yesterday.

The state-run Iran Student Polling Agency (ISPA) said in a poll conducted between April 12 to April 15 that the income of 50.7% of people surveyed had decreased....
