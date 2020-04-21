Iran Poll: 51% Of Iranians Earn Less During COVID-19 Crisis – OpEd

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Almost 51% of Iranians are earning less money during the country’s COVID-19 crisis which has led to the death of at least 32,800 people, a poll showed yesterday.



The state-run Iran Student Polling Agency (ISPA) said in a poll conducted between April 12 to April 15 that the income of 50.7% of people surveyed had decreased.


