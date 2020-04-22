Global  

Video shows thief stole Vincent van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Video shows thief stole Vincent van Gogh painting with sledgehammerAll it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone.A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed his way through...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Thief steals $1M van Gogh painting from museum [Video]

Thief steals $1M van Gogh painting from museum

A painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen during a break-in at a Dutch museum that had recently been closed due to quarantine. According to police who responded to the alarm going off, the crime..

Duration: 00:48Published
Van Gogh Painting Stolen After Thieves Broke Into Dutch Museum [Video]

Van Gogh Painting Stolen After Thieves Broke Into Dutch Museum

Artwork by Vincent van Gogh was stolen by thieves from a Dutch museum. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone. A Dutch...
SeattlePI.com

Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone
Newsday

Tweets about this

WSPA7

WSPA 7News Police hope that publicizing the images will help them track down the thief who stole Van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Gar… https://t.co/xsWV3kVHqZ 7 minutes ago

CarolWh39009963

Carol White RT @NBCNews: Thief steals a prized Vincent van Gogh painting from Amsterdam's Singer Laren Museum while it was shut down due to the coronav… 10 minutes ago

risa_lumaad

🌸Risa🌸 RT @inquirerdotnet: All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer, and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone. | @AP htt… 12 minutes ago

JimDeLaVega1

Jim De La Vega Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer https://t.co/b0HtnlGP5N 22 minutes ago

TND

The National Desk Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer https://t.co/1wlWxz7trn 22 minutes ago

MadelineTV

Madeline Montgomery RT @CBS12: The thief hurried out through the museum gift shop with a Vincent van Gogh painting tucked under his right arm and the sledgeham… 23 minutes ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer, and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone. | @AP https://t.co/3aCDbsPnpA 23 minutes ago

fox6now

FOX6 News A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed his way th… https://t.co/q4aSqcfyij 23 minutes ago

