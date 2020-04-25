Australia, New Zealand honour military from home as coronavirus scuppers parades

Global  

Thousands across Australia and New Zealand honoured their countries' military personnel on Saturday in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the coronavirus outbreak forced most traditional Anzac Day memorials to be cancelled for the first time in decades.
