Michigan Extends Stay-At-Home Order But Relaxes Some Other Guidelines

Newsy Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Watch VideoMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15, while also relaxing restrictions for some businesses.

Whitmer extended the previous order, which was set to expire next week, during a press conference on Friday. The new order requires residents to wear face masks in...
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Gov. Whitmer said there will likely be a short-term stay-home order extension

Gov. Whitmer said there will likely be a short-term stay-home order extension 01:56

 During Wednesday's daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she expects there will be a short-term extension to the current stay-at-home order in place.

