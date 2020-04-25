Recovered Patients With Antibodies Not Immune To Coronavirus, WHO Warns Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The World Health Organization warned Saturday that there was “no evidence” that recovered COVID-19 patients with antibodies were immune to a second coronavirus infection.



The WHO issued the warning in a scientific brief as it confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide had topped 2.8 million. Worldwide fatalities exceeded... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit News - Published 7 hours ago "No evidence" that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO 00:39 The World Health Organization warned governments Saturday against issuing 'immunity passports.' Also known as 'risk-free certificates,' they're meant to assure others the bearer has recovered from COVID-19. The WHO said that there was currently “no evidence” that recovered patients have... You Might Like

Tweets about this