Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Recovered Patients With Antibodies Not Immune To Coronavirus, WHO Warns

Recovered Patients With Antibodies Not Immune To Coronavirus, WHO Warns

Eurasia Review Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The World Health Organization warned Saturday that there was “no evidence” that recovered COVID-19 patients with antibodies were immune to a second coronavirus infection.

The WHO issued the warning in a scientific brief as it confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide had topped 2.8 million.  Worldwide fatalities exceeded...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video:

"No evidence" that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO 00:39

 The World Health Organization warned governments Saturday against issuing 'immunity passports.' Also known as 'risk-free certificates,' they're meant to assure others the bearer has recovered from COVID-19. The WHO said that there was currently “no evidence” that recovered patients have...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.