Integrity RT @SenWarren: Giant corporations & private equity vultures are just waiting to gobble up struggling small businesses during the pandemic.… 13 seconds ago justin barrera RT @ewarren: During this crisis, the last thing we need is large companies and predatory private equity firms buying out struggling small b… 23 seconds ago Lorraine Siery RT @sahilkapur: Scoop: @EWarren and @AOC team up on a new proposal to halt big mergers during the coronavirus pandemic. Warren sees "priva… 25 seconds ago Jeff Bearor RT @Public_Citizen: We cannot allow mega-corporations and private equity vultures to exploit the coronavirus crisis and entrench their alre… 2 minutes ago