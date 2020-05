Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A six-year-old boy has been cheering up his neighbours with one joke at a time amid the distressful Coronavirus pandemic and the agonizing lockdown that followed, by putting up a joke stand outside his home in Saanich, a town in Canada's British Colombia.



A picture of Callaghan McLaughlin, sitting at his 'Drive-by, walk-by... 👓 View full article