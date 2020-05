Old Crow RT @mayatcontreras: "[Trudeau] announced the ban of over 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms, including the AR-15 and other… 9 seconds ago 🤍 RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Canada bans assault-style weapons in wake of shooting rampage that killed 22 https://t.co/wbUbXw3iJR 11 seconds ago cate hyatt RT @RobertCooper58: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians are no longer "permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use milit… 12 seconds ago NBC Palm Springs Assault-style weapons are banned in Canada effective immediately, the country's prime minister said Friday. https://t.co/L3B6xSJCQ0 12 seconds ago Vicki RT @fred_guttenberg: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians are no longer "permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use mili… 12 seconds ago MikeOvington RT @NewtownAction: Incredible news out of Canada. PM @JustinTrudeau announced today that Canadians are no longer "permitted to buy, sell, t… 12 seconds ago 🌜 RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Canada bans assault-style weapons after 22 killed in Nova Scotia mass shooting https://t.co/bOadOxyGZA 15 seconds ago Ruttigerrr Canada bans legal ownership of "assault style rifles" after man who did not obtain his weapons legally goes on shooting spree. 15 seconds ago