Canada Bans Assault-Style Weapons

Newsy Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Canada Bans Assault-Style WeaponsWatch VideoCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday an immediate ban on assault-style firearms nationwide.

"We are banning 1,500 models and variants of these firearms by way of regulations," Trudeau said. "These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in...
News video: Canada bans assault-style weapons

Canada bans assault-style weapons 01:24

 Days after a gunman killed 22 people in Canada's worst mass shooting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on military-grade assault weapons including "1,500 models and variants of these firearms." Jillian Kitchener has more.

