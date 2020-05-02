Canada Bans Assault-Style Weapons

Saturday, 2 May 2020 () Watch VideoCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday an immediate ban on assault-style firearms nationwide.
"We are banning 1,500 models and variants of these firearms by way of regulations," Trudeau said. "These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in...
Days after a gunman killed 22 people in Canada's worst mass shooting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on military-grade assault weapons including "1,500 models and variants of these firearms." Jillian Kitchener has more.