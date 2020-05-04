Winningest Coach In NFL History, Don Shula, Dies At 90

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe coach with more wins than any other in the NFL has died. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula was 90 years old.



The team confirmed the news in a statement Monday, calling Shula "the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years."



