Winningest Coach In NFL History, Don Shula, Dies At 90
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe coach with more wins than any other in the NFL has died. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula was 90 years old.
The team confirmed the news in a statement Monday, calling Shula "the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years."
In 1972, Shula led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in NFL...
