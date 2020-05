Recent related videos from verified sources Vande Bharat Mission: Stranded Indians board special flight from US to return home



Over 240 stranded Indians on May 13 boarded the special Air India flight from Washington DC to fly back home as part of Vande Bharat Mission amid the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:26 Published 2 days ago A Labradoodle Breeder Is Running HHS's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic



Health and Human Services Chief Alex Azar is a Republican lawyer who worked as a drug industry lobbyist and executive for Eli Lilly. After President Donald Trump’s first HHS secretary was forced out.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Baltic states open a pandemic 'travel bubble' Residents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania can now travel freely between the three nations.

BBC News 8 hours ago



Baltics open Europe's first pandemic 'travel bubble' as curbs ease Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia opened their borders to each other at the stroke of midnight, creating the first "travel bubble" within the European Union in a bid...

Reuters 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this