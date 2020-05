Tips for Travelers RT BCDemea "Netherlands: Government to begin phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown on 6 May" 8 minutes ago ConnexUC RT @BCDemea: Netherlands: Government to begin phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown on 6 May 22 minutes ago Travel Watch - EMEA Netherlands: Government to begin phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown on 6 May 25 minutes ago Agatha Dejaeger "Netherlands to Begin Phased Easing of Lockdown Monday: Broadcaster" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/ulhpn14WjL 31 minutes ago The Netherlands Netherlands to begin phased easing of lockdown Monday: broadcaster - Reuters https://t.co/HTAJwLgRq4 48 minutes ago Devdiscourse Netherlands to begin phased easing of lockdown Monday - broadcaster https://t.co/yGYafTF1jH 1 hour ago