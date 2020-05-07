Three people die after chemical leak at LG Polymers in south India: ANI
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () At least three people, including a child, died after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility in a village located near Visakhapatnam in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported on Thursday, citing health officials.
