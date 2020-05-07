With plexiglass barriers, Greece's Santorini island wants visitors to return
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () There is a new addition at a bar on Santorini. The beach lounge chairs are surrounded by plexiglass screens, a precaution against coronavirus once the island starts getting visitors again.
Rarely is Santorini Island in Greece, with its picture postcard views, not spilling over with millions of tourists. But now its cobblestone streets, once overflowing, lie empty, its layers of whitewashed houses crammed together from jutting cliffs, and volcanic rock beaches, are silent due to the...