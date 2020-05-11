Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Pence not in quarantine: Spokesman

IndiaTimes Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: VP Pence Self-Isolates After Exposure To COVID-19

VP Pence Self-Isolates After Exposure To COVID-19 00:41

 US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House. According to Reuters, the move comes after an aide was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Pence has repeatedly tested negative, including on Sunday. President Donald Trump has also been recently exposed to COVID-19,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Vice President Mike Pence self-isolates after coronavirus exposure [Video]

US Vice President Mike Pence self-isolates after coronavirus exposure

US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for coronavirus last week. An administration official said Mr Pence was voluntarily limiting his exposure to other people...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
White House Valet Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

White House Valet Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A member of the U.S. military working at the White House as a valet got infected with COVID-19. According to Reuters, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pences tested negative. Trump and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spokesman denies Mike Pence in quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirus

A spokesman has denied reports US Vice President Mike Pence is in self-isolation.
SBS

Pence not in quarantine, to be at White House Monday, after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that Pence was...
Reuters


Tweets about this