Mike Pence not in quarantine: Spokesman

Monday, 11 May 2020 () Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House. According to Reuters, the move comes after an aide was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Pence has repeatedly tested negative, including on Sunday. President Donald Trump has also been recently exposed to COVID-19,...
US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for coronavirus last week. An administration official said Mr Pence was voluntarily limiting his exposure to other people...
