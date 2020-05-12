Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

African nations work on low-cost prototype ventilator

Mid-Day Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
African nations work on low-cost prototype ventilatorA loud hiss and grunt come from a green bag pressing air through a tube, as Senegalese researchers work to develop a prototype ventilator that could cost $160 each instead of tens of thousands of dollars.

The team is using 3-D printed parts as it works to find a homegrown solution to a medical shortfall that has struck even...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA Develops Ventilator Prototype in 37 Days [Video]

NASA Develops Ventilator Prototype in 37 Days

The device, named VITAL, was tested at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City on a “high fidelity human patient simulator”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
NASA Engineers Build COVID-19 Ventilator Prototype in 37 Days [Video]

NASA Engineers Build COVID-19 Ventilator Prototype in 37 Days

"We specialize in spacecraft, not medical-device manufacturing," said JPL Director Michael Watkins. "But excellent engineering, rigorous testing and rapid prototyping are some of our specialties. When..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

African nations seek their own solutions in virus crisis

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A loud hiss and grunt come from a green bag pressing air through a tube, as Senegalese researchers work to develop a prototype ventilator...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this