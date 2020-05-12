Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov hospitalized with coronavirus
Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was infected with coronavirus. “Yes, I’m sick, I’m undergoing treatment,” Peskov said. Peskov became the fourth high-ranking official who became infected with the coronavirus. The first was the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, then the head of the Ministry of Construction Vladimir Yakushev and the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova.