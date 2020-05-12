Global  

France Partly Emerges From Lockdown

Newsy Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
France Partly Emerges From LockdownWatch VideoFrance's famous Champs-Élysées is reopening this week, but with one thing missing: tourists. The move is part of France's gradual easing of its coronavirus lockdown. Hairdressers, shops and many other businesses are reopening, but with mandatory safety rules.

"I have spaced out all the seats, leaving one meter...
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Crowds in France flout social distancing to show support for health workers

Crowds in France flout social distancing to show support for health workers 02:17

 As the lockdown comes to an end in France, crowds flout social distancing while gathered in Nantes to show their support toward health care workers and front line workers. Footage from Monday (May 11) shows hundreds of protesters gathered together on a grassy area to clap and sing. On Monday,...

