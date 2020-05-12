France Partly Emerges From Lockdown

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Watch VideoFrance's famous Champs-Élysées is reopening this week, but with one thing missing: tourists. The move is part of France's gradual easing of its coronavirus lockdown. Hairdressers, shops and many other businesses are reopening, but with mandatory safety rules.
"I have spaced out all the seats, leaving one meter...
As the lockdown comes to an end in France, crowds flout social distancing while gathered in Nantes to show their support toward health care workers and front line workers.
Footage from Monday (May 11) shows hundreds of protesters gathered together on a grassy area to clap and sing.
On Monday,...