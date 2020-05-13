Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court hears election year cases over ‘faithless electors’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up an unusual voting issue that could have important consequences for the 2020 presidential election in an era of intense political polarization. Wednesday is the court’s final day of arguments by telephone in May, with livestreamed audio, and deals with whether presidential electors are bound to support popular-vote […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s attorney tried to justify his bid to block Democratic-led congressional committees. According to Reuters, they are trying to prevent them from getting access to Trump’s financial records. Yet the U.S. Supreme Court justices did not go easy on the attorney, asking several...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court hears oral arguments over Trump's immunity claim [Video]

Supreme Court hears oral arguments over Trump's immunity claim

The Supreme Court appears likely to reject President Donald Trump’s claim that he is immune from criminal investigation while in office. But the court seems less clear about exactly how to handle..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:40Published
Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump's taxes, bank records today [Video]

Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump's taxes, bank records today

The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court Justices to Hear Election Year Cases Over ‘Faithless Electors’


TIME Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersSeattle TimesCBC.ca

Meet the faithless electors: How a call between a tech worker and a Jamba Juice employee turned into a Supreme Court case

The cases, centered around "faithless electors," will decide a question that has never before been tested in the Supreme Court: Can states exercise control...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

FreshTalentClo

John Park RT @NPR: The Supreme Court hears arguments today in a pivotal case about the Electoral College — a decision that could affect not only the… 41 seconds ago

DianeMatt314

Diane Matt RT @NinaTotenberg: #SCOTUS hears a case today that could create havoc in the 2020 election and thereafter https://t.co/g2Wo3Zd1kS 5 minutes ago

LesleyForCU

Lesley Smith RT @cprwarner: A Colorado case involving the Electoral College goes before SCOTUS today. Oral arguments in Colorado Dept. of State v. Baca… 5 minutes ago