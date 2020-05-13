Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second stimulus checks: Democrats propose another round of $1,200 payments - but Republicans say it's 'dead on arrival'

Independent Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
House Democrats' bill authorising another round of $1,200 stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief measures is 'DOA in the Senate,' a Finance Committee spokesperson said
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: House Passes $3 Trillion Democratic Bill, Next Step Is The Senate

House Passes $3 Trillion Democratic Bill, Next Step Is The Senate 00:32

 The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion Democratic bill to help those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, the bill was passed mostly along party lines in a 208-199 vote. While Republicans said the bill will be "dead on arrival,” Democrats hope it will begin more...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats Move Forward With $3-Trillion Relief [Video]

Democrats Move Forward With $3-Trillion Relief

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly moved toward to a $3 trillion Democratic CoronaVirus relief bill. The bill would double the amount of aid approved by Congress to ease the human..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
President Trump Has Rejected Another Round Of Stimulus Checks For Americans [Video]

President Trump Has Rejected Another Round Of Stimulus Checks For Americans

Americans are struggling financially during the coronavirus outbreak, and senate leaders said they won't help. The U.S. Senate announced they won't hold a vote on another coronavirus relief package..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

More checks? A payroll tax cut? Trump and Congress are split on the next coronavirus stimulus plan

Another round of stimulus checks? A payroll tax cut? Republicans and Democrats have pitched a number of ideas for the next round of economic stimulus.
USATODAY.com

Democrats Are Proposing $6,000 Stimulus Payments. Will it Actually Happen?

Americans are desperate for relief during the COVID-19 crisis, and some lawmakers are pushing to put more cash in their pockets via a second round of stimulus...
Motley Fool Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this