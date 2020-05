Jlloydbrasil RT @BrazilianReport: The outgoing minister reportedly disagreed with President Bolsonaro regarding the guidelines to open up the economy an… 8 seconds ago

Amber White RT @Travis_Waldron: Brazil's health minister quits after refusing to back right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's push to expand the use of c… 33 seconds ago

Frida Strong RT @davidluhnow: Brazil is set to pass the UK, Italy and Spain in numbers of cases in coming days. Making matters worse, Brazil's health mi… 41 seconds ago

Nancy Higginbotham RT @nytimesworld: New turmoil roils Brazil's coronavirus response as second health minister quits, with death rates rising and a defiant pr… 2 minutes ago

Ocupa Rio .@nytimes - Brazil Health Minister Quits, Deepening Brazil Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/h5Wdeh6Tda 2 minutes ago

teleSUR English #Brazil's health minister #NelsonTeich abruptly resigned after less than a month on the job, and a day after the co… https://t.co/gRcrEUshIT 2 minutes ago

Ali RT @shannongsims: 🚨Brazil health minister quits. That’s the second health minister to leave (last was fired) since the coronavirus outbreak… 3 minutes ago