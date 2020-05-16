Days after New Zealand volcano erupts, island remains a death trap
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Steam and mud billowing from a still-active volcano in New Zealand are preventing recovery crews from getting to White Island. The sudden eruption on Monday hit dozens of tourists. The number of people missing and presumed dead is up to nine. Ramy Inocencio reports from Whakatane.
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND — Astronomers from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand have discovered a new "super-Earth" orbiting a star located in or near the edge of the Milky Way's "galactic bulge," a dense region of stars in the center of our galaxy, according to a press release published...