Days after New Zealand volcano erupts, island remains a death trap

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Steam and mud billowing from a still-active volcano in New Zealand are preventing recovery crews from getting to White Island. The sudden eruption on Monday hit dozens of tourists. The number of people missing and presumed dead is up to nine. Ramy Inocencio reports from Whakatane.
