You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Off-Duty NYPD Officer Charged With Murder On Long Island



An NYPD officer is now under arrest, charged with murder in the shooting death of his childhood friend on Long Island. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:30 Published 21 hours ago Robot 'dog' is pitching in on the farm like a pro



A robotic "dog" named Spot went for a test drive on this farm in North Island, New Zealand. Watch the autonomous four-legged robot perform various agricultural tasks, from sheep herding to orchard.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Death toll rises after New Zealand volcano erupts Days after a volcano erupted on New Zealand's White Island, termors are preventing the recovery of the bodies of the victims still there. The death toll rose to...

CBS News 6 days ago



Police identify 21-year-old Australian woman in New Zealand volcano eruption New Zealand police officially identified the first victim in the White Island volcano eruption - a 21-year-old Australian woman. Meanwhile, the death toll has...

CBS News 6 days ago





Tweets about this World News Days After New Zealand Volcano Erupts, Island Remains A Death Trap more at https://t.co/YRhu0XD71i https://t.co/9Clcdvqkbj 6 days ago