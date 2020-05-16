Chinese-American grad student freed in prisoner swap after 3 years in Iranian prison
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () A Chinese-American grad student is free after being imprisoned in Iran for three years. In a rare diplomatic breakthrough, the U.S and Iran exchanged prisoners in Switzerland. President Trump boasted about the swap, tweeting "taken during the Obama administration, returned during the Trump administration." Roxana Saberi reports.
After three years in a Tehran prison, Princeton graduate student Xiyue Wang is on his way home, in exchange for Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, who'd been... CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •Deutsche Welle