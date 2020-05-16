Global  

Chinese-American grad student freed in prisoner swap after 3 years in Iranian prison

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
A Chinese-American grad student is free after being imprisoned in Iran for three years. In a rare diplomatic breakthrough, the U.S and Iran exchanged prisoners in Switzerland. President Trump boasted about the swap, tweeting "taken during the Obama administration, returned during the Trump administration." Roxana Saberi reports.
