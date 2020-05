Xkeepsmilin'X RT @ProfKarolSikora: Slovenia has become the first European country to officially call an end to its Coronavirus epidemic. They started ea… 16 minutes ago Brad RT @TwitterMoments: Slovenia is the first member of the European Union to declare an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country of two milli… 37 minutes ago AE #paliecmājās🎄 RT @Prairieswiseki1: Slovenia the first European country to end coronavirus emergency https://t.co/wdpFhxkXqC 44 minutes ago Qovfefe wokkawokka🐸🇺🇸🙏☕ RT @HighWireTalk: "Today, Slovenia has the best epidemiologic picture in Europe." RT Slovenia calls an official end to its coronavirus epid… 45 minutes ago せんす RT @AndyBiotech: #COVID19 Hopeful chart of the day Slovenia first European country to officially declare end of #Coronavirus epidemic It… 54 minutes ago Basel Matar RT @travel_slovenia: FANTASTIC NEWS: #Slovenia has become the first country in the European Union that has declared an end to its #coronavi… 1 hour ago Claudia Nehring RT @TripAdvisor: While Slovenia has declared an end to its coronavirus epidemic, measures will remain in place to protect against a resurge… 3 hours ago Benjoviofficial© RT @cindy_blog: Slovenia becomes the first European country to proclaim an end to the coronavirus epidemic at home. #Covid_19Free 4 hours ago