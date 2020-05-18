News24.com | Member of Canada air force aerobatics team dies in plane crash
Monday, 18 May 2020 () A member of an elite Canadian air force aerobatics team died and another was injured when their plane crashed Sunday in Canada's west during a performance to honor public efforts against the coronavirus, the military said.
A rescue operation was underway on Sunday (May 17) after a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aerobatics plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Kamloops, British Columbia.
One pilot was killed and another has been seriously injured in the incident, which saw them crash land into the front yard of a...