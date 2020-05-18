Global  

News24.com | Member of Canada air force aerobatics team dies in plane crash

News24 Monday, 18 May 2020
A member of an elite Canadian air force aerobatics team died and another was injured when their plane crashed Sunday in Canada's west during a performance to honor public efforts against the coronavirus, the military said.
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Rescue operation as Canada air force aerobatics plane crashes into neighbourhood

 A rescue operation was underway on Sunday (May 17) after a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aerobatics plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Kamloops, British Columbia. One pilot was killed and another has been seriously injured in the incident, which saw them crash land into the front yard of a...

Jet Crashes During Pandemic Air Show in Canada [Video]

Jet Crashes During Pandemic Air Show in Canada

Laura Podesta reports a jet from Canada's Snowbirds team crashed shortly after take off - killing the pilot.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published
One person dead in Canadian air show crash [Video]

One person dead in Canadian air show crash

A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighbourhood on Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Canada air force aerobatics plane crashes in west of country

A plane from Canada's Snowbirds, an elite air force aerobatics team, crashed on Sunday in British Columbia during a performance to salute public efforts against...
Japan Today

Jet from Canadian air force exhibition team crashes: CBC

A jet from the Canadian air force's Snowbirds exhibition team crashed shortly following takeoff on Sunday from an airport in Kamloops in the Pacific province of...
Reuters

