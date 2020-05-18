Free Australian Belgian PM is shamed by medics who turn their backs on her in protest https://t.co/GDbej1q9fw via @MailOnline #AusPol 57 seconds ago World News Belgian medics turn their backs on prime minister in silent protest over coronavirus response… https://t.co/7AVDPhg1Jy 2 minutes ago Patrick O'Farrell RT @KevinPascoe: Media hypocrisy. I remember the video of Johnson being booed out of an NHS hospital by staff during GE2019 and the UK medi… 2 minutes ago Khidmatgaar #NewsUpdate "Belgian medics turn their backs on prime minister in silent protest over coronavirus response" via… https://t.co/DLlAWH71WB 4 minutes ago Covensure Brokerage Belgian medics turn their backs on prime minister in silent protest over coronavirus response… https://t.co/BCUWPwLdRq 8 minutes ago wendy applehead Belgian medics turn their backs on prime minister in silent protest over coronavirus response https://t.co/GSn5cRClJi 8 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Belgian medics turn their backs on prime minister in silent protest over coronavirus response https://t.co/XFTlW8gX6k 12 minutes ago sionetamasi, ikimata Belgian medics turn back on PM https://t.co/cZBbMrKBVU 32 minutes ago