Belgian medics turn their backs on prime minister in silent protest over coronavirus response
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Dozens of health care workers in Belgium turned their backs on Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès during a hospital visit Saturday in silent protest over the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced privatisation of power distribution companies in Union Territories of India. "Sub-optimal performance of power distribution and supply, power departments/utilities in Union Territories will be privatized," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance...
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) reacted over the announcements made by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in the fourth installment of economic package announced..