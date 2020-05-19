Global  

News24.com | Four dead after earthquake strikes in southwest China

Tuesday, 19 May 2020
Four people have been killed and another 24 injured when an earthquake shook southwestern China, local authorities have announced.
 A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern China's Qiaojia County on Monday (May 18), killing at least 4 and injuring 23.

