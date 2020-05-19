|
News24.com | Four dead after earthquake strikes in southwest China
|
|
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Four people have been killed and another 24 injured when an earthquake shook southwestern China, local authorities have announced.
|
|
|
